Morrisville asks voters to approve bond issue for water system

The City of Morrisville hopes its residents will continue to support its long-term efforts to improve its aging water system.
In the upcoming Tuesday, Aug. 3, special election, Morrisville residents will decide whether or not to approve $3 million in revenue bonds for improvements to the city’s combined water and sewer system.
In a town hall meeting Thursday, July 22, mayor Dustin Kessler said the city is not planning to immediately borrow $3 million for upgrades to the systems, but the bond issue authorizes the city to borrow money if needed in the future.
“If this is approved, that does not mean the city is going to borrow $3 million,” Kessler said. “What that means is that we’re authorized to borrow up to that much if we need it.”
Kessler said the wording on the ballot for the current bond issue is the same language as the bond issue residents passed in the early 2000s for sewer system upgrades.
Now, the city’s focus falls on the water system, which is 58 years old and was constructed in the early 1960s, Kessler said. The sewer system was built separately in 2003.
Kessler previously told the BH-FP the city is working to qualify the town for nearly $1 million in infrastructure grants and loans, which should help to replace aging water lines and pave streets.
“We have worked hard for close to 10 years to do the necessary studies, grant applications and engineering designs to replace and relocate the city water lines,” Kessler said.
At last week’s meeting, he said the outdated water system poses a number of challenges, including rust in lines and old lines which break easily.
In the past year, Kessler said, the city has had around six water main breaks, adding they happen “quite frequently.”
As breaks happen, city crews face another problem — a lack of shutoff valves.
“When we have these water main breaks, the line is still spewing water and we’ve got to go in and fix the line,” Kessler said. “If we had shutoffs that were accessible or worked, then we would shut down the line and fix the break and move on.”
Kessler said the city’s water lines “are quite small in some areas.” He said the small lines, only 2 inches wide in some locations, are not adequate for firefighting.
Ken Witt, fire chief of the Morrisville Fire Protection District, said the current water system can’t support fire departments fighting a major fire.
Witt said if firefighters try to hook up to insufficient lines and damage the system, it can be devastating for a community.
Andy Novinger with Anderson Engineering echoed Witt’s concerns.
“One of the issues we see in a lot of towns your size with outdated systems is if you do have a fire, a house fire, crews will come in from outside your area, and local fire departments may know, ‘Hey, we don’t hook up to a fire hydrant down here,’” Novinger said. “ … If you hooked up a pumper truck from Springfield or somewhere, it might suction your lines like sucking through a straw.”
Novinger said it could cause “hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage” to the city’s water system.
The location of water lines — down the center of city streets — also poses a challenge and hinders improvements in other areas, Kessler said.
“When we looked at paving the roads several years ago, with some grant money we could get, we were strongly advised not to engage in that until we got the water lines replaced,” Kessler said.
He said the heavy equipment used to spread asphalt would cause water main breaks. In fact, Kessler said the weight of a road grader recently broke a water main as it moved along the street.
Kessler said the city’s water tower also needs maintenance and upgrades due to problems with freezing during cold weather.
Working with Anderson Engineering, the city has developed a plan to meet Department of Natural Resources recommendations for the aging water system.
Kessler said the city needs to install instruments to measure water depths, fencing around the system’s various locations, 6-inch pipes throughout the city, new fire hydrants with standard nozzle capacities and shutoff valves throughout the system. DNR also said several other upgrades and changes, including increased water rates, need to happen, he said.
Since March 2018, the city has gone through several steps to work toward improving the water system, including implementing a five-year plan to gradually increase water rates, Kessler said.
Last year, the city worked with residents to determine Morrisville’s true median household income, a key to qualifying for grant funding, per previous coverage.
Survey results released in December showed Morrisville’s median household income is $21,960, Kessler said.
While the city asks voters to pass the bond issue, leaders also plan to continue working to qualify for grants to help with the needed improvements, Kessler said.
“What we do is, we work with our engineer to design a project or a plan, and they come up with our estimated cost,” he said. “And anything above and beyond the cost of what we have to borrow is covered with USDA Rural Development grant funding and the Community Development Block Grant.”
Novinger said if the bond issue passes and grant funding is approved, work to upgrade the water system would begin in one to two years.
“There’re a lot of hoops to jump through that have nothing to do with design and construction,” Novinger said.
