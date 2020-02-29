Party on, Polk County

Those seeking party nomination in Polk County’s Republican and Democratic primaries have until March 31 to throw their hats in the ring.
According to the Polk County Clerk’s office, filing for the county’s party primaries opened Tuesday, Feb. 25. It closes Tuesday, March 31.
Offices up for election include commissioners for the county’s northern and southern districts, currently held by Kyle Legan and Rex Austin; sheriff, currently held by Danny Morrison; assessor, currently held by Rita Lemmon; surveyor, currently held by Mike Shuler; public administrator, currently held by Barbara Davolt and coroner, currently held by Melissa Britton.
As of press time Friday, only Republicans have filed to seek office. Legan has filed for re-election. JR Fleeman, Melinda Robertson and Jerry Ross have filed for southern district commissioner. Morrison and Bobby McAntire have filed to run for sheriff. Davolt and Lemmon have filed for re-election. Kevin Nelson has filed to run for surveyor.
Declarations of candidacy may also be filed for township committeemen and committeewomen who are to be elected at the primary election.
Robertson and Trent Drake have filed for Southeast Marion committeewoman and committeeman, respectively.
Those interested should visit the clerk’s office on the second floor of the courthouse or call 326-4031 for more information.
All paperwork is available in the clerk’s office, including the Affidavit of Tax Payment Form 5120, which must be notarized before an individual can file.
The form must be filed with the Department of Revenue affirming the candidate is not currently aware of any delinquency in the filing or payment of any state income taxes, personal property taxes or real property taxes on their place of residence; or is not a past or present corporate officer of any fee office that owes any taxes to the state. The form is also available online at dor.mo.gov/forms/5120.pdf.
There is also a $50 filing fee.
Candidates for the public administrator’s office must also provide proof of bonding, according to the clerk’s office.
