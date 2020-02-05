Pleasant Hope alderman-at-large

Gary Dooley
Lived in Pleasant Hope for 47 years and been an alderman for 12 years, and we’ve accomplished many things. Improved our park and streets. Have a respectable police department. Blessed to have the pharmacy and health center. Dollar General is a great asset. We’re a small community, but have a lot of things larger communities have. We’ve communicated, been broad-minded.
I’m patient and a good listener. Enjoy talking to and reasoning with people. It’s a joy to help people. I’m blessed to be in this community. You only go around once. If you’re going to leave tracks, make them respectable.
Tammy Hickman
I love this city, and I believe it is important for the younger generation to get involved with the development of Pleasant Hope. I want to be one of those young leaders. I offer honesty, leadership and an open ear. I plan on living in Pleasant Hope with my family for a long time. I want to play an active role in making Pleasant Hope a great place for the children of our community as they grow. I conduct myself with integrity and commitment. I intend to be true to those values in all that I do for our city.
Rodney Lee
As a current alderman for the City of Pleasant Hope, I have a working knowledge of the city’s planning process, policies and budget. It is my desire to continue to serve the City of Pleasant Hope and keep the city progressing forward in all areas. Thanks for your continued support!
