Brandon Buckle
My plan if elected is to address the academic state of the district by directly engaging with the faculty, students and community of the Pleasant Hope school district. If we can achieve a clear successful communication path between the teachers, students, parents and directing body of the district, I think we can promote responsibility, accountability, academic success and lifelong commitment to learning.
Cherie McCroskey Hobson
I grew up in Pleasant Hope and now my husband and I are raising our kids here. I have been on the board for three years. I have seen many changes and improvements to our school, including security and safety measures for our students. I believe that now the school needs to focus on students achieving a higher academic standard. I want to see all the students academics to improve within the district. It is our job to make sure our students receive the proper knowledge and skills they need for the foundation of their future and to be successful.
Editor’s note: According to the candidate, the ballot will incorrectly have this candidate’s first name listed as Cheri.
Mitzi Kelly
I am a lifelong resident and graduate of Pleasant Hope with 27 years of teaching experience in the Pleasant Hope District. Following my retirement, I subbed at Pleasant Hope. I am currently employed at MSU as an instructor and student teacher supervisor. I value education for all students in a safe environment for students, teachers and staff. The biggest challenge in education today is preparing our students for their future regardless of their career path. For students to be successful, they need to be provided a quality education by well-trained teachers with opportunities to achieve in cocurricular/extracurricular programs.
Jacob Miller
I believe the schools play a foundational role in shaping our community, and as someone born and raised here I care deeply about it and its future prosperity. My son currently attends the district, which has given me the opportunity to be involved more intimately with the schools and has led to my desire to serve on the board. I have been a Springfield Police officer for 18 years. I believe the experience gained in working with a broad spectrum of people, knowledge of the law and navigating difficult circumstances will help me serve the community well in this position.
Donnie Pulley
I’m running for school board because I have a genuine interest in the success of our district. I’m a graduate of Pleasant Hope and a proud lifelong resident. This is my home, and this is my school. My children attend the district and will be in each building. This gives me a unique investment in the overall improvement of the district. My career as an EMS supervisor involves critical thinking, decision making, conflict resolution and personnel/budgetary management. I feel this experience will make me a valuable asset to the board and the families that it serves.
Brandon Presley
The BH-FP did not receive a profile from this candidate.
