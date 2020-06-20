The following Polk County candidates will face off in contested races in the Tuesday, Aug. 4, primary election. These candidates were invited to provide a photo and answer the following question: Why should voters cast their ballots for you instead of your opponent(s)? Responses were limited to 100 words, and some have been edited for length or clarity.
Bobby McAntire
Why should you vote for me instead of my opponent? That question deserves an answer from the public, which is what I sought out. Here are just a couple of the responses I received from residents of Polk County. "Excellent moral compass, extremely reliable, loves Polk County and cares deeply for the citizens. Very hard working, very fair man. I really cannot find a reason not to vote for Bobby McAntire," says Barbara Allen. Tony Ward writes, "I believe you have a great leadership quality which is needed in the position of Sheriff."
Danny Morrison
With 21 years in law enforcement, including four as sheriff, I’m dedicated to serving and protecting Polk County. I earned a bachelor’s degree with honors from Drury University and completed the FBI Executive Leadership Program. Sen. Sandy Crawford and Rep. Mike Stephens honored me for fighting crime; former sheriffs Kay Williams, Steve Bruce and Charlie Simmons endorse my re-election. Providing a professional department is priority. Five DARE/School Resource Officers were added and a K-9 program implemented. I am proud to work with amazing, dedicated staff. I have the experience, education and work ethic needed to continue as your sheriff.
