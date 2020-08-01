Remember to vote

The August Primary Election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Sample ballots were published in the Wednesday, July 29, issue of the BH-FP, along with an in-depth look at the Medicaid ballot issue and a recap of candidates who will face off during the election.
Candidate profiles ran in the Saturday, June 20, issue.
Find election night results online at BolivarMoNews.com and in the Saturday, Aug. 8, issue of the BH-FP.
