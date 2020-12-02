The Polk County Republican Central Committee is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Polk County Clerk.
Current Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson was elected southern commissioner in the November general election and will take that office in January 2021, leaving the county clerk’s position vacant.
According to a committee news release, one responsibility of the committee is to send a recommendation to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson for him to consider for the appointment to fill the office for the remainder of Robertson’s term.
The release said the committee plans to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the Polk County Courthouse’s Circuit Courtroom to select a qualified candidate to recommend.
Individuals who wish to be considered must meet the requirements of the office, as well as have completed the online application to the Boards and Commissions available at boards.mo.gov, the release added.
A candidate must be at least 21, a U.S. citizen and a Missouri and Polk County resident for at least one year.
Anyone interested in being recommended should send a short resume, including skills and experience that demonstrate capability, to Becky Legan, 1901 E. 487th Road, Halfway MO 65663, or by email to gop.polk@yahoo.com.
The deadline for receiving resumes is Monday, Dec. 7. Applicants must be available to attend the Dec. 10 meeting.
