Robertson, Morrison win primaries

On a quiet Tuesday night at the Polk County courthouse, JR Fleeman, candidate for southern district commissioner, read the results for the office’s August Republican primary on a bench outside the county clerk’s office, then reordered them and walked down the stairs and outside into the dark.
Just inside the clerk’s office, county clerk Melinda Robertson led her team through the closing minutes of what could be her last August primary as the county’s chief election authority after winning the Republican primary for southern commissioner over incumbent Rex Austin and challengers Fleeman, Jerry Ross and Jack Williams.
Robertson garnered 719 votes, while Austin received 616. Fleeman received 415, while Ross earned 390 and Williams netted 268.
Robertson will face Democrat Al Skalicky in the November general election.
If elected in November, Robertson would be the first woman to serve on the Polk County Commission. Before being elected clerk in 2010, Robertson worked in the office as a deputy clerk for 15 years.
“I am humbled that the citizens of Polk County recognize my years of experience and have confidence in my ability to serve as commissioner, and being the first woman would be an honor,” she said.
She said winning the primary wouldn't have been possible without support.
“There aren’t words to express how grateful I am,” she said. “I have an awesome group of family and friends who supported and campaigned on my behalf. I couldn’t have won this election without them.”
Robertson said she isn’t certain how her position would be filled.
“I think the governor would appoint, but I’m not sure,” she said.
In the only other local contested race of the night, Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison won by a large margin over challenger Bobby McAntire. With no opponent on the general election ballot, Morrison will take office for another term next year.
Morrison received 4,419 votes to McAntire’s 707.
Two days after the election, Morrison spoke humbly about his win.
“I would like to thank Polk County for the overwhelming support and vote of confidence in myself, as well as everyone who works for the sheriff’s office,” he said.
He acknowledges law enforcement is a tough job in uncertain times.
“We may not know the challenges ahead, but we have brave men and women at the sheriff’s office ready to take them on,” Morrison said. “I look forward to continuing to serve you and this great county as sheriff.”
The show must go on
About 31.3% of Polk County’s voters turned out for the election, which was held with a number of safety precautions in place, Robertson said.
“I had estimated about 40%, but we were short of that,” she said. “Our absentee count was actually down about 80 from August of 2016, which surprised me. I thought with the virus and the special absentee and mail-in options available for this election that our numbers would have been up from 2016.”
She said she checked in with different polling sites throughout the day.
“A majority of voters were wearing masks, as were most of my election workers, and everyone was very conscious of social distancing,” she said. “My election workers did a great job of setting up their polling locations with physical distancing in mind and kept the voting location sanitized throughout the day.”
While most of the day ran smoothly, she said, poll workers did encounter an issue with a computer monitor while processing votes.
“We ended up having to switch it out with another one, and then we were able to process the result packs,” she said.
Overall, Robertson said the experience has left her confident for the November general and presidential election.
“Normally in a general election in a presidential year, we have about a 60 to 65% turnout,” she said. “I would hope that we would have at least that. Sometimes, it’s not only the candidates on the ballot that draws out the voters, but also the issues on the ballot.”
Also on the ballot
Other county primaries, including for northern district commissioner, went uncontested. Incumbent Kyle Legan will face Democrat Leonard D. Walburn in the November general election.
Assessor Rita Lemmon and public administrator Barbara Davolt were both unopposed for re-election in the primary, while Republican Kevin Nelson also faced no opponents in his bid to succeed Mike Shuler as county surveyor.
All three face no opponents in the November general election.
Robertson told the BH-FP Jeff Witt has obtained enough signatures to appear on the November ballot in the open race for coroner. Robertson said at least one other individual has submitted signatures but has not been certified for the election yet.
U.S. Representative — District 7
Republican incumbent Billy Long defeated challengers for his District 7 Congressional seat with 66% of votes statewide, including 70% in Polk County.
In November, he will face Democrat Teresa Montseny and Libertarian Kevin Craig, who were both unchallenged in their parties’ primaries.
State Representative — District 128
After both appeared alone on their partys’ primary ballots, Republican Mike Stephens will face Democrat Marvin Manring in the November general election.
Statewide races
Gov. Mike Parson enjoyed both strong support statewide and in his home county Tuesday. He received about 75% of the vote in the state’s Republican primary and about 85% in Polk County.
The former Polk County sheriff will face Democrat Nicole Galloway in the general election. Galloway garnered about 85% of the vote in her party’s primary, both in Polk County and across the state.
Libertarian Rik Combs and Green Party candidate Jerome Howard Bauer will also appear on the ballot following uncontested primaries.
In the Republican primary for Lt. Gov., Mike Kehoe carried both Polk County and the state, receiving about 59% across the state and about 61% in Polk County.
Democrat Alissia Canady received about 75% of the vote statewide and about 70% in Polk County to also earn a place on the November ballot. Kehoe and Canady will be joined by Libertarian Bill Slantz and Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo, who faced uncontested primaries.
Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft, a Republican, will appear on the November ballot, along with Democrat Yinka Faleti, Libertarian Carl Herman Freese, Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable. Each were the only candidates in their respective primaries.
In the race for state treasurer, Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund, Libertarian Nick Kasoff and Green Party candidate Joseph Civettini will appear on the November ballot after each were the only member of their parties to contest the primaries.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt did not face a challenger in the Republican primary. This November, he’ll appear on the ballot alongside Democrat Rich Finneran and Libertarian Kevin C. Babcock. Finneran won the Democratic primary with about 55% of the vote, including about 60% in Polk County.
Medicaid expansion
Despite failing in Polk County, a constitutional amendment allowing for the expansion of Medicaid in Missouri passed statewide.
About 53% of Missouri voters approved the amendment. On the home front, about 68% of Polk Countians voted against it.
Associate editor Jill Way contributed to this report.
