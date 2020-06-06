You’ve been chosen

Polk Countians elected a number of new faces to lead their schools and cities this year, per unofficial election results.
School boards
• Bolivar: Bolivar voters gave newcomer Jared Taylor the most votes of any candidate for one of three 3-year terms on the board of education. Taylor received 1,123 votes, or just under 30%. Incumbent Brandon van Deren won re-election with 943 votes, while Jeralen Shive, who was appointed to the board last year, will now begin her first full term after receiving 980 votes. Jonathan Moores came about 200 votes short, garnering 726.
A fourth seat, a one-year term contested by Keri Clayton and Mike Ryan, went to Clayton. Clayton won with 817 votes, or about 57%. Ryan received 611, or about 43%.
• Fair Play R-2: In a six-person race for three open seats, Fair Play voters elected Jennifer Schwartz, Cindy Bruce and Lauren Shuler-West.
Bruce garnered the most votes, with 143, or about 28% of the votes. Shuler-West received 109 votes, or about 21%. Jennifer Schwartz received 85 votes, or about 16%. Candidates Trampas Harman, Joshua Logan and Lee Neill II received 67, 49 and 55 votes, respectively.
• Halfway R-3: In Halfway, all three incumbents won reelection. Jeremy Sibley received 101 of the 385 votes cast, or about 26%. Kenton Payne earned 96 votes, or 25%. Lisa Stringfellow received 86 votes, or about 22%. Challengers Curt Allen and Gary Doke fell with 61 votes and 41 votes, respectively.
• Humansville R-4: Board treasurer Cassie Ahlers won reelection with 92 votes, or 23% of the 400 cast Tuesday. She’ll be joined by newcomers Shawn Kenney and Melody Bays, who earned 87 votes, or just under 22%, and 77 votes, or about 19%, respectively. Candidate Margo Long received 48 votes, while Eleanor Biron received 38 votes and Shawn Baker received 58 votes.
• MCE R-5: Board incumbents Kevin Painter and Thomas Francka won reelection Tuesday.
Painter received 154 votes, or about 29% of the 533 votes cast. Francka received 157, also about 29%.
Newcomer Ginger Bumgarner will join the board, replacing Cassi Harper, who did not seek reelection. Bumgarner received 145 votes, or about 27%.
Challenger Mike Haynes received 77 votes.
• Pleasant Hope R-6: Incumbent Cherie Hobson won reelection Tuesday. Challengers Jacob Miller and Mitzi Kelly will join the board. Hobson received 107 votes, or about 18%.
Kelly received 121 votes, or about 20%. Miller received 108 votes, also about 18%.
Brandon Presley’s 90-vote total wasn’t enough to earn the incumbent another term. Challengers Brandon Buckle and Donnie Pulley received 93 and 72 votes, respectively.
Municipal
• City of Bolivar: Incumbent alderman Justin Ballard convincingly won his bid for reelection over challenger Billy Glover Tuesday, netting about 79% of the vote. Ballard received 247 ballots to Glover’s 65.
• City of Fair Play: Incumbent Larry Daniels lost his race for reelection, with incumbent Jordan Sukovaty and challenger Richard Vest claiming both alderman seats up for election.
Sukovaty received 50 of the 105 votes cast, or about 48%. Vest received 29 votes, or about 28%. Daniels received 26 votes.
• City of Humansville: Humansville voters stuck with incumbent mayor Carl Long on Tuesday, overwhelmingly choosing Long, who has held the office since being appointed last year, over challenger Gary Shannon.
Long received 67 of the 91 votes cast, or about 74%. Shannon netted 24 votes.
• City of Pleasant Hope: Incumbent alderman Rodney Lee retained his seat, while alderman Gary Dooley won reelection by just one vote over challenger Tammy Hickman.
Lee received 36 of the 95 votes cast, or about 38%. Dooley received 30 votes, or about 32%. Hickman fell just short with 29 votes.
Other boards
• Citizens Memorial Hospital board of directors: In the race for a spot on the CMH board of directors, incumbent Robin Sechler convincingly won reelection over challenger Jody Shelenhamer and Jean Morrow, who mounted a write-in campaign for the seat.
Sechler received 1,249 of the 2,300 votes cast, or about 65%. Shelenhamer netted 676 votes, or about 35%.
According to the certified write-in results while Morrow received 398 ballots. “J. Morrow” received one vote.
• Bolivar special road district: One 3-year term was up for election. No candidates filed. Write-in candidate Rex Austin won with six votes.
• Flemington special road district: One 3-year term was up for election. No candidates filed. Darrell Shirey, a write-in, won with three votes.
• Southwest special road district: One 3-year term was up for election. No candidates filed. Write-in candidates Bob Voris and Travis Holman tied with two votes each.
Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson said she advised the district to consult its legal counsel.
“But I think they could flip a coin, draw straws or one could (concede),” she said.
