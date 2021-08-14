A country day in the city

With an abundance of stage entertainment, food, vendor booths and a car show, Country Days is set to be a day void of dull moments.
The Downtown Bolivar Association has scheduled this year’s Country Days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place at the event. There will be social distancing, reduced common contact areas and vendor booths spaced 6 feet apart, according to Downtown Bolivar Association president Susan Sparks.
It helps, too, that — with the risk of COVID-19 being higher in indoor spaces — the event will be outside, she said.
Entertainment
Those set to perform on the Main Stage include a few local musical acts.
There will be Amber Dlugosh, Nupe and the Gingers, the Devil Cats and Cross Atlantic.
Cross Atlantic, “an Americana duo from Nashville, featuring Bolivar native Karli Chayne,” will close out the day, Sparks said.
Other entertainment scheduled includes the “talented young performers” from Tumbles Gymnastics and Cheer, as well as Center Stage Dance and Cheer, she said.
Then, there is one featured act new to Country Days this year — The Groovy Guy Show.
This show is a “hilarious mix of comedy, juggling and many surprises,” Sparks said.
Also, the groovy guy himself is “considered one of the top street performers in the world,” Sparks said.
Some new activities coming to Country Days include free-to-play Jefferson Street Bingo, sponsored by More-Land Realty, and Big Wheel Bowling, sponsored by WON Communications.
Contests
And, of course, there will be a car show, as well as a photo contest.
Car show registration is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m., and dash plaques, T-shirts and goody bags will be given to the first 50 entries. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each division.
There will be a $15 entrance fee if purchased before Tuesday, Aug. 24. After that day, the fee will be $20.
The photo contest is sponsored by the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and the Downtown Bolivar Association. There is a one entry limit per category per person, as well as a $2 entry fee per photo.
All entries must be turned in by either dropping them off at the Polk County Genealogy Library
by Wednesday, Sept. 8, or delivered during the photo drop off on the first floor of the courthouse on Friday, Sept. 10, between 4:30 and 6 p.m.
Find more information about the contest in an ad in the BH-FP.
A time to remember
According to a historic summary of Country Days provided by Sparks, the event began in 1974 — started by the Retail Promotion Committee of the Bolivar Chamber of Commerce.
In the committee, there were Bill Jones, Charles Long and the late Mary Childress.
Long, in a newspaper article from the time, said the purpose of the event was “to provide some good music and make it a salute to our rural neighbors and say thank you to them for making Bolivar their trade area.”
According to previous coverage, the inaugural Country Days hosted a produce judging contest where people brought in pumpkins, watermelons and other produce.
However, one consistent feature of the event is the live music.
The event continued annually — save for 1977— through 1998.
Then, in 1999, the event was moved to David Stutenkemper’s Diamond S Arena, fitting the name to its annual rodeo event. In 2011, though, the Country Days Rodeo was discontinued.
Meanwhile, the original Country Days event had become only a memory to local residents.
However, in 2012, Sparks and her husband picked the event — and its name — back up and carried on the tradition.
“We used to take our kid to it, when he was little, and it just seemed a shame,” she said, referencing the period of years Country Days on the square went dormant.
“It’s a tradition,” she added. “Every community has to have a ‘come together.’”
And to her, Country Days was “iconic.”
Plus, she said, her husband works for a national talent agency, so the Sparks have a background in booking entertainment for fairs, festivals and corporate events.
This background is to their advantage because with their scheduled acts, “Bolivar gets entertainment that you would see at a state fair at a local level,” she said.
