Entries from Art Sync Gallery’s July "Favorite Subject" art show need to be picked up at the gallery. Times for pickup are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 7-10.
Art from the show will be taken down Wednesday.
