Bringing the past into the future

The Dunnegan Estate, sitting on around 2 acres in the heart of Bolivar, has been vacant for quite some time. The mansion and grounds hold many memories, and its new owners — B & C Heritage Holdings LLC — plan to make it possible for the community to create many more memories at the historic location.
The BH-FP recently met with The Dunnegan Estate’s new owners, who announced their purchase of the property on social media last week, to learn more about the future of this iconic Polk County home.
What brought you all to the decision to bring this property back to life? This is a property we have had our eye on for several years now, and after dealing with some loss in our families, this house was a place that we could find some purpose in. Bringing it back to life for our community seemed the perfect way to honor not just the loss of our family members, but also those lost to our community over the past several years.
Why was this a project you were led to pursue? Part of the attraction to the Dunnegan Estate was the family history that it holds, so we felt this project was perfect for our family-owned company, because we understand the importance of family traditions, putting down roots and making memories to share with future generations.
What is your long-term dream moving forward? We hope to be able to restore the beauty of the original home and expand on the property so that we are a place the community wants to gather at for all of their special events and a source of pride for the town.
What types of events are you thinking about hosting? The door for possibilities is wide open. We would love for people to come celebrate their milestones at The Dunnegan Estate. Whether it's a holiday party for your business, a birthday party, private dinner, graduation celebrations, baby showers, your dream wedding, a murder mystery dinner or one of the annual events we plan to host, our vision is to provide a space where people can create lasting memories.
When do you foresee being ready to start having events? Well, isn't that the big question? We are hopeful to be able to hold an outdoor event this fall sometime. As for the inside events, it will really depend on how the progress of the house goes. There are a lot of moving pieces, and we are already working with some fantastic contractors, but everyone is busy right now and this house is no small feat. The best way to be able to stay up-to-date with that progress is to follow “The Dunnegan Estate” on our social media pages.
How can the community help moving forward? We are so excited to really dive into the history of this place, and we have already been lucky enough to talk with several people and hear their stories from the property. We would love to hear from anyone that has a story about the house or the family. As we get closer to opening our doors to the public, we also hope to be able to find some original personal belongings, photos or furnishings that we can display in the house.
More about the Dunnegan Estate sale
The 10,200-square-foot 1880s Dunnegan mansion, which underwent two additions through the 20th century, was posted on a real estate listing site for $375,000, in July 2019, according to previous coverage.
The home, built by Judge T.H.B. Dunnegan at the corner of North Pike Avenue and West Locust Street, was bought at an auction in May 2019 by the late David Cribbs for $210,000. Publicly available land transfer records show the property transferred to Cribbs’ real estate firm DCBC in the months following the auction.
The auction of the mansion was the culmination of four days of sales featuring historic items found in and around the home on its corner lot near downtown, per previous coverage.
Proceeds benefited the Dunnegan Gallery of Art, which is funded through the trust that also owned the home. Dunnegan Gallery of Art director Jo Roberts previously told the BH-FP the gallery’s board had declined to make public the total amount raised through the auction.
The Dunnegan/Wainscott estate sale offered up hundreds of items, ranging from paintings, to historical artifacts, photos and firearms, to Native American items and antique toys. Even an authenticated Civil War Officer Commission signed by Abraham Lincoln sold among the items. A representative with Diamond S Auction & Real Estate Company previously told the BH-FP the letter’s Washington, D.C., buyer — described as a noted collector — had chosen to remain anonymous and didn’t have firm plans for the letter.
Bidding on the home, which hadn’t changed hands in 139 years, had been anticipated as the main event of the four-day sale.
Despite efforts from auctioneers to rally the crowd and start bids at $1 million, bidding opened at $200,000, according to previous BH-FP coverage. About 10 minutes later, Cribbs placed the winning second bid to secure the property.
The history of the house
Rutherford B. Hayes was president. Oklahoma wasn’t yet a state, and cowboys roamed the open plains. And in Bolivar, a house was being built at the corner of North Pike Avenue and West Locust Street.
With 12-foot high ceilings on the first floor and black walnut trim, the Dunnegan house wasn’t like others nearby in 1880.
The big structure, owned by Judge T.H.B. Dunnegan Sr., commands attention even today. The mansion has accumulated over 140 years of history — both from the Dunnegan family and the world around it.
T.H.B. Sr. died in 1934, per previous coverage.
Sons T.H.B. Jr. and John Dunnegan, both born in the 1890s, lived in the home until their deaths in the 1980s.
The two were bankers after college and operated Polk County Bank, according to previous coverage. They rotated in new paintings in the lobby of the bank, inviting the community to come see the new artwork.
While the family’s art found a separate home in the Dunnegan Gallery of Art, opened in 1983, numerous historical and artistic items stayed inside the home. The brothers kept musical instruments, including an organ in the main hallway. The unfinished third floor housed a large piano and windows that look out over downtown Bolivar.
The second floor, featuring 10-foot ceilings, includes numerous bedrooms and a hidden staircase to the first-floor kitchen.
Two additions were made to the home, one in the early 1900s and another nearer the end of the century.
A wing of modernized living quarters and other rooms now join the historic mansion to create a 10,200-square-foot base. A detached four-car garage, caretakers’ house and barn also sit on the property.
After the brothers died, the home’s last occupant lived there until 2015. It then sat empty for a number of years, per previous coverage.
