The Fair Play Alumni Association will host a variety show and dinner Saturday, March 14, in the school district’s multipurpose gym.
The evening will feature “Legendz in Concert” and “Greg’s Country Diner” — the local version of Larry’s Country Diner as seen on TV.
A pulled pork dinner with sides is set to begin at 5 p.m. Other concessions will be available, as well.
The show begins at 6 and will feature a wide variety of performers, including Elvis, Adele, Patsy Cline and the Back Street Boys, just to name a few.
PFI gift cards and merchandise will be given away during the second half of the show.
