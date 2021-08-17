NewsNotes for Saturday, Aug. 14

ART SYNC GALLERY AND GIFT SHOP hosted an ArtAbilities Art Show on Saturday, July 31. According to a news release, there were 20 artists who participated. Fourteen were over 18, and six were 17 or under. In total, they made 26 pieces of art, with 24 being two-dimensional and two being three-dimensional.
The release said there were entries from Bolivar, Halfway, Urbana and Springfield. A couple of artists were from the Infinity Academy, nine were from Easy Living, and many saw the event on the Polk County South West Autism Network flyers passed around to businesses in Bolivar.
Judges included Kathy Roweton, Landon Kemp and Minda Cox. Rohrbach Services Inc. allowed the use of The Spot Community Center as the contest’s art drop, the release added.
At the event was live music from Sean Hunter and Mark Sparks.
Art Sync Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and is at 120 S. Springfield Ave. in Bolivar.
• • •
BETTY GLASGOW of Bolivar High School’s teaching staff was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award and Fellowship Roll of Honor at the Missouri Educators of Family Consumer Sciences’ summer conference Wednesday, July 28, in Springfield.
MoEFCS’ Lifetime Achievement award recognizes career and technical education professionals for their leadership on behalf of ACTE, their innovations in CTE and their contributions to the field over an extended period of time, according to a news release.
Glasgow was recognized for her contributions in the areas of facilities, equipment, technology and material and business and community partnerships.
“In the ten years I have known Betty,” FCS teacher and MoEFCS board member Darci Friberg said in the release, “I have never met anyone else more dedicated to their program, profession, and community. She has gone above and beyond the normal call of duty for any teacher.”
“While some teachers are satisfied with remaining in the classroom and keeping to themselves,” Friberg added, “Betty is always looking for the next opportunity to promote Family and Consumer Sciences, and career and technical education in general.”
Over the years, Glasgow has built a culinary program from the ground up, the release noted. She oversaw a complete renovation of her classroom into a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen to continue training her students for life beyond high school. She has mentored student leaders through FCCLA and teachers in DESE’s mentoring program.
She has served on numerous committees for MoEFCS and MoACTE, in addition to serving as president elect, president and past president for MoEFCS.
Glasgow has utilized the industry and community partnerships for the entire time she has been at BHS in the ProStart Culinary Arts program, the release added.
During the past three years, Glasgow has begun developing a new program at BHS called BoMO Works Apprenticeships and Internships. She has worked closely with school administrators, Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development community members to allow students to complete paid on-the-job training in a variety of career paths, the release said.
The program utilizes the Department of Labor, allowing students to credential while meeting local workforce needs. Currently, BHS is the only comprehensive school with this type of program, the release noted.
The Fellowship Roll of Honor allows those in Family and Consumer Sciences to recognize those professionals who have made significant contributions to the FCS profession. Honorees are nominated by peers, and contributions are made to the ACTE FCS Division Fellowship Fund in their honor. Contributions must amount to at least $500 to place an individual on the Roll of Honor, the release said.
Glasgow will also be recognized at the National ACTE Vision Conference later this year in New Orleans.
• • •
MACKENZIE HALL of Bolivar was named to Ouachita Baptist University’s spring 2021 dean’s list, in which full-time students must attain a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.