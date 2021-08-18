Wednesday, Aug. 18 — Kielbasa sausage on bun, onions and peppers, pasta salad, orange sherbet.
Thursday, Aug. 19 — Oven fried chicken, baked potato, California veggies, yeast rolls, poke cake.
Friday, Aug. 20 — BBQ beef on bun, three bean salad, potato salad, brownies.
Monday, Aug. 23 — Beef pot roast served with carrots, potatoes and cabbage, hot roll, marshmallow treat.
Tuesday, Aug. 24 — Chicken taco, salad, cheese, lettuce and tomato, pico de gallo, apple turnover.
Polk County Senior Center has a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors. Patrons under 60 are required to pay $6. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menu is subject to change. Alternate entree available on fish or pork day.
