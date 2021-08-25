Wednesday, Aug. 25 — Tuna or chicken salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, tomato soup, coconut pie.
Thursday, Aug. 26 — Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, Tuscan blend vegetables, biscuit, peanut butter chocolate cake,
Friday, Aug. 27 — Breakfast for lunch, biscuits and gravy, tater bucks, fried egg, sausage, fruit bowl with whipped topping.
Monday, Aug. 30 — Choice of chicken livers or chicken tenders, tomato and zucchini, pickled beets, old fashioned gravy, biscuit, banana nut cake.
Tuesday, Aug. 31 — Beef taco salad, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce and tomato, chips and salsa, apple crisp.
Polk County Senior Center has a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors. Patrons under 60 are required to pay $6. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menu is subject to change. Alternate entree available on fish or pork day.
