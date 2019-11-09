Southwest Baptist University Theatre will present the French comedy, “Tartuffe,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 14-16, in the Davis-Newport Theatre on the Bolivar campus.
Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, known by his stage name Molière, was a French playwright, actor and poet, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest writers in the French language and universal literature.
Serving as one of Molière’s 14 known plays, “Tartuffe”addresses religious hypocrisy that the playwright observed in the court of Louis XIV. This 17th-century play will be performed in a “thrust” theatrical arrangement, meaning the audience will be seated on the stage — a “unique and exciting opportunity for the audience,” according to an SBU news release.
Directed by Bethany Wood, SBU assistant theater professor, “Tartuffe” has enjoyed widespread success throughout the world, being adapted into movies, television shows and even an opera.
“This comedy is extremely effective at addressing certain issues that often go unnoticed,” the release said, describing the play as “comedic, intriguing and genuine.”
“What makes ‘Tartuffe’ such a good play is its ability to discuss heavy, serious topics in a lighthearted, hilarious way,” SBU senior Ali Oldweiler, a theater major, said in the release.
Tickets for the production may be purchased in person at the box office inside the Jester Learning and Performance Center, online at sbuniv.edu/theatre or by calling 328-1691. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for students, senior citizens and SBU alumni, and $4 for current SBU students.
