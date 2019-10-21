The Walnut Street Theater Association will present “All HallowsThanksmas” on Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 24-27.
The production is an original version of Tim Burton’s “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” featuring all the classic songs from the movie, along with several new songs only released for the stage version.
Thursday through Saturday evening productions will start at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee productions will begin at 2.
Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.
All tickets Thursday are $5. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 3-12 other days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.