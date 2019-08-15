It was fall 1944. Some students gathered on the porch of a girls dorm at Mississippi College, a Christian college in Clinton, Mississippi. They were ministerial students, church music volunteers and some who hoped to become foreign missionaries.
They were filled with great dreams and idealistic about the way they would serve. A few of them were quite cocky. They put down those who didn’t do as they thought they should. They explained how things should be. To hear them tell it, God was honored to have them.
Auntie arrived right in the midst of this brag fest. Auntie was an old lady who did laundry for students. She arrived wearing a clean, but tattered, dress and pulling a battered wagon filled with clean clothes for delivery. She heard just enough to know the students were talking about serving the Lord.
So, she said, “It just does my heart good to see you young folks plannin’ to serve the Lawd. I’m gettin’ old, and it’s nice to know someone will be servin’ Him when us old folks can’t.”
“Auntie,” one smart aleck remarked, “what work do you do for the ‘Lawd’?”
“Why, all of it, son,” she said kindly. “The washin’, the ironin’, the gardenin’, I do it all to the glory of God.”
A friend of mine was there. He said, “We learned more about serving God in that brief encounter than we did in our whole college career.”
Auntie was right. You don’t have to be a preacher or a missionary to serve the Lord. Instead, every child of God should serve God with what he does.
God does want preachers and missionaries, but he also wants Christian farmers, homemakers, politicians, secretaries, etc. who work to His glory.
The Bible puts it this way in 1 Corinthians 10:31: “Whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.”
Wade Paris holds a doctorate and is a retired Baptist minister. He is the author of the syndicated column, “The Shepherd Calls.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.