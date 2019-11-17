Berean Baptist Church is offering a new ministry to the community.
According to a news release, for two years, the church has had people training with Stephen Ministry and providing care and support to the church family.
The motto of Stephen Ministry is “Christ caring for people through people,” the release said. A Stephen Minister’s “role is to bring God’s love into the lives of people who are going through a difficult time or experiencing a crisis,” the release added.
The church invites anyone who may know someone facing a crisis — large or small — and who could benefit from the ministry to contact the church to set up a meeting with a trained and certified Stephen Minister.
The church can be reached at 326-7758, via its website at bbcbolivar.com or through its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.