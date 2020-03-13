Berean Baptist Church will host a free worship night at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Everyone is invited to attend this first-time event, featuring worship and praise, as well as the Berean worship team and special music throughout the night.
For more information, call the church at 770-2960. The church is at 4450 Scenic Ave., Bolivar.
