The Girls Ministries department of Bolivar First Assembly of God church held its 2019 Celebration Ceremony Sunday, Aug. 18.
According to a news release, Girls Ministries is a church-based discipleship program that “has a legacy of godly women coming alongside girls, guiding them on a path to become mature and godly women.”
The release said the goal “is to see every girl moving toward a deep relationship with Jesus Christ, and to realize her importance and potential in the kingdom of God.”
“The program has a variety of activities, focused discipleship track, and a 60-plus-year proven track record of helping girls become confident, godly women who are leaders in the church, home and world,” the release said.
The celebration included recognition of Honor Rainbows for ages 3 and 4, Honor Daisies for kindergarteners, Honor Prims for first- and second-graders and Honor Stars for third- through fifth-graders.
The release said all honorees must successfully complete unit badges, a craft and memorize scriptures.
In order to become an Honor Star, girls must complete 27 unit badges, including memorizing the Assemblies of God Statement of Faith, writing a 100-word essay on “Think on these things,” memorize questions and answers with related scripture passages, memorize The Lord’s Prayer and keeping a prayer journal.
They must also read the entire New Testament and pass a nationally standardized test over 27 scripture verses.
All Honor Star girls receive a tiara, Honor Star sash, white and blue flower, certificate with pin, and a Bible from the church’s Girls Ministries department.
“She also receives a book of letters written by family and friends to encourage her as she continues her walk with the Lord,” the release said.
