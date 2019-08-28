Bolivar First Christian Church invites all children from kindergarten through fifth grades to the church’s Kids Club.
The club will kick off from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28. It will continue each Wednesday throughout the school year.
Kids are invited to enjoy games, snacks, Bible stories, crafts, music and a whole lot of fun.
For more information or to register, call 326-5304 or stop by the church at 407 W. Broadway St. Registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.