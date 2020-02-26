Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 80th anniversary at an 11 a.m. morning service Sunday, March 1.
Elder Scott Brown will preach, and a basket dinner will follow the service.
Spring revival services will begin at 6 p.m. They will continue nightly through the week at 7 p.m., with Elder Mike Foster.
The church is at 123 N. Canton Ave., Bolivar.
All are invited to attend any or all of these services.
