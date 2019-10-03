Sacred Heart Parish Council of Catholic Women will host a Downstream Casino fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 2.
Anyone 18 and older with a photo ID is welcome.
Tickets are $20 and include bus transportation, $15 of free play and a buffet lunch.
The bus departs at 8 a.m. from Dollar General parking lot at 1805 W. Broadway St., Bolivar, and returns at 6 p.m.
The bus will also make stops at Case’s Corner in Brighton and Lowe’s in north Springfield for boarding and returning.
All proceeds benefit the Salvation Army, House of Hope, Alpha House and other local charities.
Tickets are non-refundable and must be pre-paid.
For tickets or more information, call Frances Haralson at 599-3124 or Sharon Fleeman at 376-2295.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.