Several local groups still have plans for decoration or memorial services, as well as meetings, in the upcoming weeks.
Goodson
Goodson Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual homecoming services and cemetery decoration Sunday, June 14.
Singing services are planned for the afternoon.
The cemetery board also met Tuesday, June 2, at the church. For more information, call Delbert at 326-5416.
Oak Grove
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church will have decoration day Sunday, June 14. Services will start at 11 a.m., with a short business meeting followed by special singing. Preaching by the pastor, Bro. Ben Hodges, will follow.
The traditional basket dinner has been canceled.
All are welcome to attend. Donations are appreciated and may be sent to Bonnie Carter, 27429 Hwy. NN, Urbana MO 65767.
