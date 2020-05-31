Several local groups still have plans for decoration or memorial services, as well as meetings, in the upcoming weeks.
Goodson
Goodson Cemetery Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Goodson Missionary Baptist Church. Anyone with business to bring before the board about the cemetery should plan to attend. For more information, call Delbert at 326-5416
Mt. View
Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church will host memorial services Sunday, June 7. After morning services, lunch will be served and a board meeting will follow. Bro. Efton Piper will preach the afternoon services after the meeting. All are welcome.
New Bethel Cemetery
New Bethel Cemetery south of Halfway will observe decoration day Sunday, June 7. A business meeting will be held, but no dinner will take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
