The Rise Sports Ministry will host a chili cookoff fundraiser beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Sonrise Community Church.
The event will help raise funds for activities and Rise events.
Entry is $5. Attendees may sample and vote on their favorite chili, as well as enjoy live music.
A dessert auction will follow.
The cookoff’s winner will receive a cash prize and bragging rights.
The church is at 1888 Mo. 215, Pleasant Hope.
