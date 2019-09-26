Area churches will gather this weekend to mark September’s fifth Sunday with songs and services.
Old Brighton
Old Brighton Methodist Church will host fifth Sunday singing and a worship service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Pastor Rex Warren of Fairview United Methodist Church will deliver the message.
Southside
Later that day, Southside Missionary Baptist Church will host fifth Sunday singing at 6 p.m. The church is at the corner of South Lillian Avenue and West High Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Barbara at 326-5408.
Rondo
At the same time, north of Bolivar, Rondo Baptist Church will host gospel music group PO-ANNA. Refreshments will be served after the program.
The church is just east of Mo. 83, 12 miles north of Bolivar.
Rock Prairie
Throughout the weekend, Polk County Missionary Baptist Association will hold fifth Sunday services with Rock Prairie Missionary Baptist Church.
At 7:30 p.m., Friday, Bro. Zane Durnell will lead the devotional and Bro. Noel Swartwood will deliver the sermon.
On Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m., Bro. Bill Ackels will lead the devotional, with Bro. Troy Smith delivering the sermon.
On Sunday, during a service with the Tri County Baptist Group, Bro. Ron Pitts will bring the morning message. In the afternoon, Bro. Larry Denny will stand.
