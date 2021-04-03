The Historic Bolivar Speedway will host an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4.
The event is sponsored by several Polk County churches and will be an outdoor event, weather permitting.
A stage will be set up on the track, with open seating in the stands. Masks and social distancing by family groups will be encouraged.
For those who prefer to drive in, tiered parking will be available. The service will also be broadcast on 87.9 FM.
In case of rain, the service will be drive-in only and broadcast from the sound booth.
The speedway is at 4829 S. 133rd Road, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.