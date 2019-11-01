Fairview United Methodist Church will host a community benefit dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
The menu includes a choice of ham and beans with cornbread or vegetable soup, along with sides and dessert.
Cost is free for children 5 and under, $6 for kids 6-14 and $8 for 15 and older.
All proceeds will go to Patti Garrettson to help with her expenses as she recovers from a double lung transplant.
The church is 8 miles north of Bolivar on Rt. D near Huron.
