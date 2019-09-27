First Baptist Church of Bolivar will host a live-viewing of “The Living Proof Simulcast” with Beth Moore on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The church invites area women to join with thousands around the world for the viewing.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the event begins at 8:30.
The free event also includes lunch.
Registration is requested. To sign up, visit the FBC Women's Ministry page on Facebook or call the church office at 326-2431.
