History records the rise and fall of numerous kings and nations; ultimately, it is God who exalts a nation or allows it to be overthrown. It is God who governs the powers and affairs of mankind.
“There is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God,” (Romans 13:1). God is in control and acts in accordance with His own intentions, even though we may not understand His reasoning. His actions are always consistent with His purpose for mankind.
He continues to be as active in our world’s affairs today just as He was in ancient times.
Why, then, is one nation exalted and another one overthrown?
Consider God’s ways. In His wisdom, God allows some wicked nations to prosper for a time, while others are quickly destroyed. “The Most High rules in the kingdom of men, gives it to whomever He will,” (Daniel 4:17).
The prophet Habakkuk could not understand how God could punish His own people while the “more wicked” Babylonians were allowed to prosper (Habakkuk 1:12-17).
Proverbs provides the answer and reminds us that “righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people,” (Proverbs 14:34). God may use an evil nation to chastise a relatively better one.
This nation grew mighty and strong by means of its high moral character, hard work and respect for God; we were blessed as a result.
If our nation falls into decline, the causes will correspond with our declining attitude toward God. It will be because we have become increasingly immoral, lazy and have come to despise God.
Corruption destroys society. Sin is shameful and is a cancer which eats away at the strength and health of any organization, or person, and will ultimately destroy it.
What is true of nations is also true of churches, families, or any other social institution. Let us "abhor what is evil. Cling to what is good," (Romans 12:9). Righteousness exalts — sin shames. The choice is clear.
Our nation is in the midst of a great spiritual and cultural war. There are those who want God taken out of our society and advocate for acceptance of sinful activities, such as abortion and the destruction of “marriage” as God ordained it.
Political correctness is undermining Biblical correctness (righteousness). “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death,” (Proverbs 14:12). Therefore, we ought to obey God rather than man (Acts 5:29).
We as a nation have never been perfect, but there is much good in this nation, and there are many upright God fearing people in the U.S. As a consequence, we have been blessed as a nation and we often sing, “God Bless America.”
But, is God happy with us? Will God continue to bless America?
If we do not repent and turn from our sinful ways, we may no longer be able to say, “God Bless America,” as God’s favor may no longer be with us.
David Clark is the preacher at Hwy. 13 Church of Christ in Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.