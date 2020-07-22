Good to grow

Sue Storment believes fresh, healthy food shouldn’t just be available to people who can afford it.
“It’s all too expensive,” Storment says Wednesday, July 15, as she runs a hoe through a dirt patch behind the Bolivar Seventh Day Adventist Church, breaking up clods of soil where nearby green beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers and yellow squash have all sprouted from the earth.
The church broke ground on its free garden in May and is now freely offering its produce to anyone willing to pick it.
Storment said guests are free to pick any time except for Saturdays — no appointment needed.
The church and garden are at 1704 E. Division St.
“And people have been out here picking,” she says. “We see them from our prayer meetings, and I saw someone when I got here tonight.”
That’s what the church wanted to see, she says.
“Our church has a strong health message. We just wanted to help the community,” she says. “There's been a need since COVID-19 hit, but we’ve had it in mind before. It gives people an opportunity to get healthy stuff when they can’t afford the healthy stuff.”
Storment says a rainy spring had the garden off to a slow start.
“It didn’t do very good at the start because it was so rainy, but by the second week of June we had green beans,” she says.
Since then, the garden has continued to grow.
Its cucumbers should be good for another month, while the tomatoes have another four to six weeks, she says.
“The cucumbers are just loaded right now,” she says, pulling back lush, green leaves to reveal the healthy fruit.
Tall tomato plants cover the back rows of the garden. Cages protect the plants, with trimmed pieces of pool noodles protecting produce pickers from the cages’ sharp edges.
Storment says several members of the community stepped up to help get the garden growing.
Tom Teague Farms donated dirt, she says, while Matt Davolt tilled the dirt. Campbell Creek donated feed bags, and Bill’s Feed and Farm Supply donated cardboard, which lines dirt around the plants. MFA gave the church a discount on plants, she says.
“I might go bigger for next year,” she says. “We’re looking at doing it again and making it a little bigger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.