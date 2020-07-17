Heritage Baptist Church is celebrating its 10 year anniversary Sunday, July 19.
The church started as a Bible study group of 11 dedicated Christians in the home of one of the members on July 14, 2010.
As the church grew, it rented a building for a short period. Again, it grew and purchased the Jump Oil Co. building and property and remodeled it into the present church.
Heritage Baptist Church added its fellowship hall in 2013.
The church is south of Smith's restaurant at 4853 South 135th Road. Its email is theheritagebaptistchurch@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.