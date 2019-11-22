One of my favorite books on prayer was written a little over 100 years ago by an evangelist, pastor, educator and writer named R. A. Torrey. I am currently preaching my third series of messages based on this book and will in the next several weeks be sharing bits and pieces from those sermons with you in this article.
In chapters four through eight of his book, Torrey mentions eight elements of prayer, which I have entitled the “Mechanics of Prayer.” These eight things will be the focus of my articles.
By the way, you can download this book for free online, and/or you can purchase for 99 cents from Amazon and download to your Kindle device.
The first element Torrey mentions is to pray “in Jesus name.”
“And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Son may bring glory to the Father. You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.” — John 14:13-14
To be brief, let me say that just adding “in Jesus name” to the end of your prayer is not what he meant by that.
The gist of his argument is that you and I come to God with nothing by our own merit. We can only come to God in prayer based on the merits of Jesus Christ. His love, His sacrifice and His grace provide the means for us to kneel before God in prayer.
Whether you add the words, “in Jesus name” to your prayer or not isn’t the point. The fact that you approach God, discounting anything that you might find in yourself as worthy, and seek God’s favor based on Jesus merit, is to pray in Jesus name.
The second element is to pray, or ask, “according to His will.”
“This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us — whatever we ask — we know that we have what we asked of him.” — 1 John 5:14-15
You might ask how can I know what the will of God is? One way is to search the Scriptures. There are numerous promises in the Bible that reveal what God’s will is in certain instances. Torrey gave an example from James 1: 5 having to do with wisdom. It says there that if someone lacks wisdom, they should ask God — and it will be given to him.
But there is a catch. You must not doubt that God will fulfill His promise, for if you doubt, you shouldn’t expect to receive anything from God.
I believe this is true of all the promises that we find in the Scriptures. Until next time! Blessings.
Bill Nichols is the pastor at First Christian Church (DoC), Bolivar.
