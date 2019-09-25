Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.
You step outside to get the mail and lock yourself out of the house. You spill coffee over your brand-new shirt on the way to work. Your kid wakes you up at 3 a.m. with the sound of projectile vomit, and just about the time you get their bed cleaned up, you hear the same sounds beginning from their sibling.
Yes, Murphy’s Law is proof that life is not perfect.
But there are also days when we are not only reminded about life’s imperfection, but about its outright, overwhelming brokenness.
Another school shooting. Suffering families in war zones and at our border. The opioid epidemic. Domestic violence. Political battles that seem to constantly increase in their polarization and lack of civility. Yes, the world is undoubtedly broken.
However, our world’s problems often stem from a common source — lack of empathy. A simple definition of empathy is the ability to understand and share another person’s feelings.
Empathy is different from sympathy.
Professor and speaker Brené Brown uses the illustration of a person stuck in a pit. Sympathy would be another person walking by the victim and calling down, “Ooh, it looks pretty bad down there. Would you like me to get you a sandwich or something?” A sympathetic person also tends to use silver linings and “at least” statements (“At least you didn’t break your leg when you fell into that hole.”)
In contrast, an empathetic person climbs down into that pit with the victim and says, “I know it’s dark down here, so I’m here with you as we try to figure this out together.”
It is clear that shooters, criminals and other “bad” people lack empathy and compassion, but perhaps the reason is they have never truly been offered empathy themselves. They, too, are hurting.
It is no coincidence that many criminals have broken families or are otherwise isolated from meaningful human relationships.
The beautiful thing about empathy is it fosters connectedness to others. Whereas sympathy only shows awareness of the problem and that the problem makes us uncomfortable, empathy shows the hurting person that we actually care about their pain and are willing to walk alongside them toward the light.
Imagine what our world would look like if we all practiced more empathy.
If we sacrificed our comfort and time to befriend a young man who feels isolated and alone, maybe there would be less shootings. If we greeted drug addicts with hugs instead of dismissal, maybe they would feel hope instead of hopelessness. If we closed our mouths (and our memes) for a minute and listened to the fears, hopes and ideas of our political “opponents,” maybe we could begin to heal our partisan divide.
And as we show empathy toward others, they in turn will become more empathetic themselves.
All humans need connection and relationship. We all need to be reminded someone actually cares for us.
It is hard work to empty ourselves, become nothing and get into the pit with others, but it is the only way to heal a broken world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.