Aldrich United Methodist Church will host a Christmas in July dinner Saturday, July 20.
Serving will be from 5 to 6:15 p.m.
The menu will feature turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade rolls, homemade pies and cakes, and a variety of salads.
The church will also be accepting school supplies during the dinner.
Aldrich UMC is on Mo. 123, 2 miles south of Aldrich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.