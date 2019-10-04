“I’m bored.” It is a common refrain for most of us, even if just in our heads.
Indeed, we have a whole industry designed specifically to address boredom. We all consume entertainment at a ravenous pace. We binge watch shows on Netflix. We go out to movies or concerts or games. We spend hours scrolling through social media feeds. There are entire TV shows and radio shows dedicated just to celebrity gossip. We are so bored that some of us not only play video games, but watch videos of other people playing video games!
But what kind of world is our chase after entertainment and distraction creating?
I recently saw an article about a photographer who took pictures of people on their cell phones in ordinary settings but then removed the phone from the picture. The results were haunting. A couple sitting next to each other but each staring at their palms. A father studying his fingers while his child played in the yard. A pair of friends oblivious to a gorgeous sunset because their eyes were fixed on their hands.
Our thirst to be entertained and occupied all the time is disconnecting us from our relationships and the world around us.
Perhaps the problem is not that we are bored, but that we are uncomfortable with boredom and sitting still. For those Christian churches who follow the liturgical calendar, we are currently in a period of the church calendar called “ordinary time.” This is the season between the passion of Lent of Easter and the festivities of Advent and Christmas. In short, it is the time when nothing “exciting” is happening.
However, the phrase “ordinary time” is more than the result of someone who lacked the creativity to come up with a better name. It is a way of signifying that even “boring” times are holy, as well. There is something sacred in the stillness and in the waiting. There is something beautiful about pure, simple routine.
This is something we all could learn. Instead of always racing off to the next buzz-worthy story or hit show or latest fad, what would it look like if we faced down our boredom and embraced it?
Instead of reaching for the device in our pocket, what if we took a second glance around the room? What would we notice? What would we discover? What would surprise us? The next time we are faced with silence, could we sit and enjoy it rather than attempting to fill the void with music or chatter? What would it look like to set aside your digital connections and open your eyes to the human sitting next to you who needs a meaningful relationship just like you?
Yes, there is something sacred in the ordinary, if only we have the eyes to see the beauty staring at us every single, “boring” day.
Micah Titterington, MDiv, is the executive director of Community Outreach Ministries in Bolivar and a former associate pastor.
