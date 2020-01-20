Two area United Methodist churches will host “Laughter Sunday” later this month.
“When was the last time you had fun in church?” the Aldrich and Morrisville churches asked via a news release. “Come join us as we sing, share stories of laughter and enjoy Jesus together.”
Services will be Sunday, Jan. 26. The first event is set for 9 a.m at Aldrich United Methodist Church, 2 miles south of Aldrich on Mo. 123. The second service will follow at 11 at Morrisville United Methodist Church, across from the high school in Morrisville.
Everyone is welcome.
