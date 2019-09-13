The bookstore had a large self-help section, tons of books.
Knowing how to help yourself is important. We are taught to do so from infancy. How to walk by yourself, how to feed yourself, how to dress yourself, how to ride a bike by yourself, even how to drive the car yourself so you can take yourself where you need to go.
Self-help is so important it rates a television channel — DIY, do it yourself.
I am a strong proponent of do it yourself — partly out of necessity, partly out of pride and sometimes, simply because I don’t want to admit a need for help.
Upon moving to our new home, I began shopping for a lawn mower. Before I purchased one, a man knocked on my door offering to mow my yard.
“Oh no,” I assured him. “I will do it myself. I enjoy mowing.” (That is a true statement.)
I had not purchased a lawn mower in over 20 years. At the hardware stores, I quickly learned lawn mowers are expensive. I did the math. I could pay to have my lawn mowed for less than the cost of a mower. Considering all the things I needed to do, doing it myself seemed less than smart. I accepted the help.
Sometimes, we should ask for help. I purchased a used car and then discovered it needed a valve job. I bought a repair manual and decided to do it myself. I should not have done that. It cost almost as much as taking it to a repair shop and took me forever.
By the time I finished, I was so disgusted with the car I sold it.
There are some things we simply cannot do for ourselves. Seven years ago, I had bypass surgery. Lying in bed following my diagnosis, I never once thought, “This is going to be very expensive. I really ought to do it myself.”
I did not think that because I am not a surgeon. I needed help.
When we can help ourselves, we should. But when we cannot, the person to turn to is God.
In his hour of need (we are not told the nature of that need), the Psalmist prayed, “My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth.” Psalm 121:2. The maker of heaven and earth, of course, the one who made you and me should be able to meet our needs.
H. Wade Paris holds a doctorate and is a retired Baptist minister. He is the author of the syndicated column, “The Shepherd Calls.”
