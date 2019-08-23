Southwest Baptist University has announced several new faculty members for the 2019-20 academic year. New faculty at Southwest Baptist University are, from left, front row — Sarah Howes, Courtney Smith and Lacey Jones; middle row — Nicole Helsel, Savana Ayers and Tamara Boyd; back row — Amos Gichamba, Austin Kuhl, Mitch Yung and Delong Ming. Not pictured are Julie Wilken and Gina Whitehead.
