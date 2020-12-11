In Luke chapter 8, Jesus heals a woman and Jairus’ daughter. We see here the story of the Jairus coming to Jesus and asking Him to come to his home and heal his daughter. It reminds me of the centurion who came to Jesus and asked Him to heal his servant.
In the centurion’s case, Jesus didn’t leave where He was, He merely spoke the word and the centurion’s servant was healed. Why not here, as well? Why not just tell Jairus to go home and his daughter would be well?
It’s like asking, why doesn’t God just take away the pandemic and let everyone be healed? Why are people made to suffer in this way? And the answer is that only God knows why. Only God in His divine actions as ruler and king of all the universe knows why He allows anything to happen that takes place.
However, in the case of Jesus going to Jairus' house to heal his daughter, different from not going to the centurion’s home, on the way to Jairus’ Jesus encounters a woman who needs healing. And when she is healed, she is also given God’s absolution when Jesus tells her to go in peace.
Only God gives such healing and wholeness. And He does so only according to His timing and will. And He does so without explanation — other than for the sake of the love of Jesus Christ seen in His cross and resurrection. Only God knows the proper sequence and order of events.
For us to see that God is in control, Jesus goes to Jairus’ so that on the way we can witness Him grant that woman’s wholeness and healing. If He had not gone, we could not have understood what needed to take place at that particular time.
In His perfect sacrifice on the cross for sin, Jesus grants forgiveness, life, and restoration. And in that we have a clue as to, perhaps, why God doesn’t take away the pandemic, and why Jesus goes to Jairus’ house — so that in all things God may give wholeness and healing in His way and in His time.
We trust that in His time God will act according to His great love for us as seen by the cross and resurrection. Our hope is not in the removal of our current distress, but in the certainty of forgiveness and life eternal in the work and gift of Jesus Christ.
Pastor Tom Rhodes has been the pastor at Zion Lutheran Church Bolivar since 2013, having served Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Folsom, California, for 10 years. Prior to seminary, he worked in Christian retail and marketing for 20 years.
