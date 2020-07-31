Bolivar Open Hearts United Methodist Church will hold in-person Sunday morning traditional style services at 8:30 a.m. Sundays with old hymns outdoors on the lawn led by Pastor David Collum.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
At 10, there will be livestreamed-only worship services, blended style with old hymns and modern choruses. The livestream will be available on Facebook under Open Hearts United Methodist Church of Bolivar, Missouri, and on YouTube at Open Hearts United Methodist Church of Bolivar.
Saturday evening 6 p.m. in-person indoor socially distanced contemporary services led by Pastor Michael Cole are at The Connection, across the street from the main building.
All are welcome. The church is at 105 E. Division St., Bolivar.
