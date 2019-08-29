Bolivar Pentecostal Church of God will have a weekend revival Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 7-8, with evangelist and songwriter Clayton Cooper from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Service times are at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
The church is at 329 W. High St., Bolivar, just south of the Southwest Baptist University’s Plaster Stadium.
For more information, contact Pastor Miller at 770-6697.
