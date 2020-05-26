Rondo Baptist Church will host Phil and Pam Morgan for a fifth Sunday sing. The event is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, May 31.
All are invited to come and join an evening of gospel music. Refreshments will be served after the service.
The church is 12 miles north of Bolivar on 340th Road, just east of Mo. 83.
