Southside Missionary Baptist to host revival

Southside Missionary Baptist Church will host a revival beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, with Elder Efton Piper and Helper Jerry Grant. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Call 298-4980 for more information.

 

 

