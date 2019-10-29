John Avant, the president of Life Action Ministries in Buchanan, Michigan, will conduct a special “Spiritual Awaking” service Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Bolivar First Assembly.
According to a BFA news release, Avant was most recently senior pastor of First Baptist Concord in Knoxville, Tennessee, a mega-church with 8,000 members.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Baylor University and his M.Div. and Ph.D. from Southwestern Seminary.
Pastor Hutson L. Goza invites the public to attend this special service. For more information, contact BFA at 326-6006.
