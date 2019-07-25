There’s an old movie called “Crocodile Dundee” starring Paul Hogan, who plays an Australian bushman (Mick Dundee). Linda Kozlowski portrays an American reporter (Sue Charlton). Sue arrives in Australia, intent on writing an article about Mick’s crocodile exploits, and she eventually convinces him to come to NYC with her to continue the feature story.
This romantic comedy became a box office hit because people loved seeing this confident and classy woman find her way in the wild Outback, but equally loved seeing the capable and handsome Mick find his way in the “wilds” of New York City. It’s a great story.
And the truth embedded in this charming, romantic tale is that we become acclimated to our environment and accept it as normal until something or someone helps change our perspective.
Think about it. Issues and discussions in our society like divorce, rape, abortion, crime, addictions and mental illness don’t mean as much to us until they strike close to home. We can become indifferent to those hurting within our churches. We can become accepting of mediocrity in every facet of our lives. We can become calloused to the needs in our own community. It’s life, as we know it.
Not great.
Not unknown.
Certainly not wild.
But I think it could be. I think God longs for us to experience a story that’s all those things. It’s just a matter of perspective. How can we change our perspective?
First, just ask.
James 4:2 says we have not because we ask not. Why not ask Him to give you a new eye prescription so you can see things differently?
Next, make expectations a habit. Every day, walk with a spirit that expects to see God. Expect God to show you something, to teach you something, to help you do something.
Philippians 1:20 says, “I eagerly expect and hope that I will in no way be ashamed, but will have sufficient courage so that now as always Christ will be exalted in my body, whether by life or by death.” Expect the greatness of God to guide you.
Read any part of the Bible and you will see people who were either expecting the Messiah to arrive or walking with the Messiah into unknown situations. God’s story is wild. He didn’t just die for you. He rose to life for you! He wants to take your heart to wild places.
Go ahead. Sign the consent form. Seek Him. And begin expecting the great, the unknown and wild life as a follower and disciple of Jesus Christ.
Julia Bartgis is a local writer and an alumni of Southwest Baptist University. She is currently serving as board president of the Exodus Ministry of Missouri Inc.
