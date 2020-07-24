“And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever. … But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you.” — John 14:16, 26
In previous articles, I have shared the benefits of cycling through group riding. You grow through consistent rides and riding with people who are better than you. This means you are always pushing the limits of your ability.
Occasionally, you “get dropped” from your group and can’t keep up. This is all part of the riding experience and causes you to grow and develop in your strength and endurance.
On one particular ride, I discovered there was another option to “getting dropped.” In this ride, we left the parking lot with the normal 1 or 2 mile warm-up time. The serious riders were beginning to get their cadence moving at a fast rhythm and speed. At about the 5-mile mark, I was feeling winded and began to fall behind.
I had noticed a particular rider, named James, who was very outgoing and had the heart of a coach in encouraging others. He was a beast of an athlete with massive arms and legs, and exhibited the confidence of an accomplished rider.
As I began to fall behind the group, James dropped back beside me. He gave me a tip about what gear to be in, and began to encourage me. Then, he did something that I didn’t expect. Riding beside me, he extended his arm and placed his huge hand on my back, giving me a push. We immediately caught up with the other riders.
During the course of our ride, he dropped back to me several times to assist me with this push. Normally, on a long ride I would stop and take a break, but not on this time. James coached me to take my water bottle out of the carriage and take a drink as I was riding. Throughout this ride, he continually encouraged me with his positive words, tips of advice and the huge pushes from his massive hand.
Toward the end of our ride, I realized that I was riding beyond my ability. We were finishing a non-stop 22-mile ride, averaging 19 mph.
As we were approaching our finishing point, I looked over at James and said, “You know James, today you were my Holy Spirit — my helper.” He just smiled and rode on.
Because he helped me, I finished a ride that exceeded my natural ability. That is exactly what The Holy Spirit does in our lives. He is our Helper, and assists us to do things we can’t do on our own.
So, when you think you have reached your limitations and can’t make it any further … look to your Helper, and allow him to assist you.
From my heart to yours …
